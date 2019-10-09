Have your say

THUGS who broke into a museum in Lee-on-the-Solent have left behind a trail of damage.

Two men have been captured on CCTV, having broken into the Hovercraft Museum in Marine Parade West.

Do you recognise these two men? Picture: Hovercraft Museum

The pair are seen looking around the museum’s amusements, trying to break into them and take the cash out, having already raided the cash machines in the souvenir shop.

The damage sustained will cost the museum more than £1,000 – and a new security system will set them back a further £1,500.

Acting trustee Ben Avery says the volunteers at the museum are ‘heartbroken’ by what has happened.

He said: ‘They smashed through the door and broke into the shop, before targeting the amusements area.

‘Fortunately they didn’t damage the exhibits, but it’s still a real kick in the teeth for everyone here.

‘We’ve got a lot of younger volunteers now and for them it’s just heartbreaking.’

The men left the museum empty-handed, as cash is not kept on-site overnight.

Mr Avery says police have been contacted about the incident.

He said: ‘If anyone has any idea who they are, we would love to know.’

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We investigated a burglary which took place at the Hovercraft Musuem in Lee-on-the-Solent.

‘At around 5.30am on 12 September, entry was forced into the premises.

‘Tips jars and donation pots were stolen, and a children’s ride-on machine was broken into for the change inside.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190326344.’