Have your say

BOILERS have been stolen from a newly-built housing estate in Waterlooville.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for witnesses after a number of unoccupied homes were broken into the St James estate in Clanfield over the weekend.

According to the police, damage was caused to the properties and the windows, before people broke into the buildings and stole the boilers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44180083511.