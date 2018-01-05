Thieves in Havant steal tools and laptop in vehicle raids

Have your say

THREE vehicles were raided in an overnight spate of thefts.

Overnight on Wednesday and Thursday, thugs broke into two vans and a car in Havant, police say.

They stole a laptop and tools from inside the various vehicles, which were parked either at Havant Leisure Centre or in Grange Close.

Police are now warning residents not to display high-value items and valuables in their cars following the series of crimes.

PCSO Ben Howard said: ‘Please ensure that you lock your vehicles every time you leave it, double lock if appropriate and remove valuable items, including any cradles for satnavs or phones, as this may indicate that there is one in the vehicle.’

Police are appealing for witnesses to call 101.