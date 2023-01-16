News you can trust since 1877
Thieves shoplift £12,000 worth of jewellery from Chesapeake Mill antique shop as police hunt trio

THREE people are being pursued by police for stealing thousands of pounds worth of jewellery.

By Freddie Webb
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 2:58pm

Roughly £12,000 worth of valuables were shoplifted from Chesapeake Mill, an antique shop in Wickham, last month. The theft took place at approximately 2.20pm on December 5.

Officers have conducted several enquiries as part of the shop lifting investigation and have released CCTV images and descriptions of those connected to the incident. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary statement said: ‘The first is a white man, aged around 50-years-old, with brown thinning hair, and trimmed moustache and beard. He was wearing a black jacket and glasses.

Roughly £12,000 worth of jewellery was stolen from Chesapeake Mill in Wickham. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Chris Moorhouse
‘The second is a white man, approximately 40-years-old, with dark brown hair. He was wearing a black jacket and a scarf.

‘The third is a white woman, aged in her mid-30s, with blonde hair. She was wearing a black jacket, a light coloured scarf, and was carrying a brown handbag.’

People with information can contact the police on 101, quoting 44220502423.

Police wish to speak to three people connected to the theft. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary
Chesapeake Mill, Bridge Street, Wickham. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.