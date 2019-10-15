Thieves steal £1,300 from 72-year-old Southsea woman's house after demanding to use her toilet

POLICE have released pictures of two men they want to speak to following the burglary of £1,300 from the house of a 72-year-old woman in Southsea.

Two men burgled the property on Warren Avenue at 9.35am on Monday.

Officers have released two CCTV images of men they want to speak to following a burglary in Southsea.

They got in by knocking on the front door and telling the occupant that her garden required work, before walking past her into the house,

The woman ‘challenged’ the men, according to a police spokeswoman, but one of the men said he had a ‘medical condition’ and needed to use her toilet.

The man was upstairs for 10 minutes before returning and leaving the property with the other man.

The pensioner then went upstairs to find £1,300 in cash was missing from her bedroom.

Hampshire Constabulary PC Peter Kurton said: ‘We’re appealing for anyone who recognises these men to come forward and speak to us.

‘It may be that other residents in the area were approached in a similar way but have not yet made contact with us.

‘We would urge anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44190367596.