Thieves steal £200 and charity collection tin in overnight raid on Titchfield barber and hair salon

A BARBER has told of her 'shock' on discovering her business had been raided by thieves over the weekend - stealing the till and a charity collection tin.

Police are investigating the break-in to Barbers of Titchfield and separate business Tangled Hair Salon, in The Square, Titchfield.

The window smashed by thieves at Barbers of Titchfield.

A till containing more than £200 and a charity collection tin for Titchfield Haven were taken from the barbers by the thieves.

The break-in is believed to have taken place between 10pm on Saturday November 16 and 6.30am on Sunday November 17.

Katie McLaren, who owns the barbers, said she 'felt physically sick' when she was told by the owner of Tangled Hair Salon about the crime.

The hairdresser, who was staying with her partner's family when she received the call, said: 'I cried when I heard - I was so shocked.

Barbers of Titchfield, in The Square, Titchfield.

'You put so much hard work into something, and you hate to see it torn apart.'

The 24-year-old set up the business less than five months ago, opening on Monday, June 24, and now faces paying an extra £250 on her insurance, as well as a bill for repairs and fitting security features.

But the 'negative' of the incident has been 'massively outweighed' by outpouring of support that has come from the community.

She said: 'The community has been great.

'One lady brought me cakes, and another lady brought me flowers.

'People I have not even met before have come in to check on me

'It's just amazing.'

The police had told the owner of Tangled Hair Salon that a forensics team will inspect the premises, according to Katie.

A police spokesman said: '’We received reports of break-ins at three business properties in The Square, Titchfield, between 10pm on November 16 and 6.30am the following morning.’

Anyone with information should call the police 101, quoting the reference 44190412933