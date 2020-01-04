Thieves steal £3,000 worth of cigarettes from lorry on M3

Have your say

POLICE are hunting two men after £3,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen from a lorry.

The theft took place at 7.35am on December 5 while the vehicle was parked at the southbound Winchester service station.

Police want to speak to these two men in connection with the theft of 3,000 worth of cigarettes.

A Volkswagen Passat approached the lorry before unknown men were caught on CCTV breaking into the lorry and stealing boxes of cigarettes.

Police have released a CCTV still of the two men they want to find.

Call 101 quoting 44190437029 with any information.