Thieves steal disabled QA Hospital worker's electric bike at NHS site

A HOSPITAL worker who relies on his electric bike to commute is ‘devastated’ after it was stolen last week.

Trevor Mose, 43, from Eastney, works at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham and has multiple sclerosis, which severely hinders his movement.

Trevor Mose (43) from Portsmouth, had his electric bike stolen outside Victoria House at Queen Alexandra Hospital between 2.31-2.33pm on Friday, September 6. Picture: Sarah Standing (090919-5214)

In the past 18 months, his condition has deteriorated, meaning he needs to use an electric bike to travel to work each morning as it relieves the pressure on his legs.

But on Friday, September 6, the father-of-one left work to discover a thief had cut the lock and made off with his bicycle.

Mr Mose, head of property and capital development for Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, said: ‘I’ve had MS for the past 12 years, but recently its got to the point where I can’t walk unaided.

‘It’s a nightmare to get around but I want to stay healthy and stay working so that it doesn’t deteriorate further.

Trevor Mose (43) says the electric bike is like a 'lifeline' for him. Picture: Sarah Standing (090919-7184)

‘I locked the bike up outside by the main bus stop, but when I left work to pick up my son from school, it had gone.’

The theft meant Mr Mose’s wife Bethan, 41, had to pick up their eight-year-old son Finn from Wimborne Junior School that day, but that arrangement won’t be possible for the couple going forward.

‘I’m devastated – that bike is like a lifeline for me,’ he said.

'I rely on it so much to get me around, so I feel quite lost without it.’

Mr Mose’s bike is charcoal grey and styled like a racing bike, with drop handlebars.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘At sometime between 2.15pm and 3pm on September 6 an electric bike, valued at £1,800, was stolen from outside the Queen Alexandra Hospital.

‘The bicycle, which the owner had left locked to a bike rack, is described as an Orbea Gain E-bike.

‘Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who may have information, or anyone who knows someone who has recently acquired a bike that matches this description.’

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190317800.