Thieves steal motors worth £1,600 from boats on Hayling Island

Families holding pictures of loved ones who died at Gosport War Memorial Hospital

Hampshire police apologises over Gosport hospital deaths investigations and will hand over to another force ‘in coming days’

0
Have your say

THIEVES have stolen motors from two boats moored at Hayling Island.

A pair of vessels have been targeted in two separate incidents this month, with £1,600 worth of equipment taken.

The first – which police say occurred between June 4 and June 16 – saw a £1,000 outboard motor stolen from a boat moored at Northney Marina, on north Hayling.

The second theft – which could have taken place between June 11 and June 17 – targeted a £600 motor from a vessel docked at Mill Rythe Lane, in central Hayling.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44180224813 for the first theft, or 44180225967 for the second.