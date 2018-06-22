Thieves steal motors worth £1,600 from boats on Hayling Island

Have your say

THIEVES have stolen motors from two boats moored at Hayling Island.

A pair of vessels have been targeted in two separate incidents this month, with £1,600 worth of equipment taken.

The first – which police say occurred between June 4 and June 16 – saw a £1,000 outboard motor stolen from a boat moored at Northney Marina, on north Hayling.

The second theft – which could have taken place between June 11 and June 17 – targeted a £600 motor from a vessel docked at Mill Rythe Lane, in central Hayling.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44180224813 for the first theft, or 44180225967 for the second.