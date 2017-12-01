Thieves target five pensioners in burglaries

Have your say

CCTV images have been released by police hunting thieves targeting the elderly at their homes.

Hundreds of pounds have been taken by suspects who distracted five victims in their 80s and 90s.

CCTV released after a distraction burglary in Hambrook Road, Gosport. The image shows a man wearing a light coloured jacket on San Diego Road on November 8.

Thieves have distracted the victims then taken handbags – and later withdrawn money using their bank cards or taken the cash in their handbags.

On November 20 a man knocked at an 83-year-old woman’s home in Clifton Road, Lee-on-the-Solent, claiming his cat was hurt and was in her garden.

The victim led the man to her garden, but he left shortly afterwards. Her handbag with £220 cash and bank cards were stolen.

The suspect in this case was white, and around 5ft 5ins tall.

CCTV released after a distraction burglary in Reed Road, Gosport. It shows an image of a man wearing a hat and a red coat at Morrisons, in Gosport, found as part of police enquiries into the burglary at Reed Road on Wednesday November 29.

He was wearing a beige puffy coat, camouflage design baggy trousers, a cream baseball cap, and dark trainers.

PC Nick Jackson said: ‘The five victims have been visited by officers who have provided them with support and advice.’

Two men, 53 and 49 from Gosport, were arrested over the first four burglaries but released.

A 96-year-old woman in Reed Road, Gosport, answered the door to a man between 1pm-2pm on November 29. He claimed he was going to repair her chimney and wanted to get into her garden. He left through a back gate.

Later she found her handbag gone with her card having been used to take out more than £300.

On November 29 at 2pm an 89-year-old woman answered her door in Worthing Avenue, Gosport, to a man who claimed to be doing building work on her neighbour’s property and wanted to get in her garden.

The victim took the man through her home – she later found her handbag was gone.

The suspect was white, in his 40s, 5ft 6ins, stocky, had short ginger hair and was shaven.

He was wearing a dark jacket and may have left in a white van.

Between 12.30pm and 1pm on November 9 a woman, 96, was at home in Hambrook Road, Gosport, when a man told her the garage fascia needed fixing.

He looked at the garage before leaving via her house.

Her handbag and bank card were taken – with £300 withdrawn from her account.

Just after 9am on November 5 a pensioner, 90, answered her door in Meadowbank Road, Fareham, to a man who had repaired her guttering earlier in the week.

He claimed to have tools there and went into her home to look. Her handbag and cash was taken.

The man was white, in his 40s to 50s, 5ft 8ins tall, medium build, had medium-length brown hair and stubble.

He was scruffy.

Call 101 with information.