TWO vehicles have been targeted by thieves in the same street.

Hampshire police said a Ford Transit van was stolen from the forecourt of a business in London Road, Horndean, between 5pm on January 2 and 9am yesterday.

Then at 11.15am yesterday a thief stole garden power tools, including a hedge cutter and chainsaw, from a vehicle parked in the same street.

The vehicle was left unattended.

Call police on 101 quoting 44180002707 with any information about the thefts.