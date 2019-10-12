Thieves who stole £2,000 of tools from van in Hampshire linked to Portsmouth by CCTV footage

Thieves who stole £2,000 of tools from a van in Andover have been linked to Portsmouth thanks to CCTV footage.

Two men were caught on camera breaking into the van in Winchester Road, Andover, on at 10pm on Monday, October 7.

Two men caught on camera breaking into a van in Andover - the CCTV picks up one saying 'do you want to go to Cosham?'

CCTV footage has caught one of the men saying ‘do you want to go to Cosham?’ as they prepare to leave the scene.

The pair gained access to the Citroen van by using a a screwdriver to smash the front passenger side window, before unloading £2,000 worth of tools used by electrician Henry Cook.

Henry’s father, Ian, said the two men carried out the act ‘as if it was their job’.

He said: ‘What’s shocking is how calm they are.

‘The driveway is right next to two houses – anyone who opened their front door would have seen them in the act.

Ian said the loss of the tools, including several cordless power drills, was a ‘huge setback’ for his 24-year-old son.

He said: ‘The company he works for does not insure the contents of the van. So he has had to start buying all the tools again.

‘It’s been a very expensive lesson for him.’

Three vans across the Andover area had been broken into last week, according to the 54-year-old.

He said: ‘A neighbour told me that last week a van at the end of the road was broken into.’

We can confirm we are investigating a theft of tools from a van parked in Winchester Road, Andover.

A police spokesman confirmed the details of the theft and said that inquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190358969.