Police have caught a teenager suspected of smashing the stained glass window of a historic church – and say they will speak to more people about nuisance behaviour.

Thousands of pounds of damage were caused after the Victorian glasswork at St Peter’s Church in Titchfield was smashed.

READ MORE: Yobs smash church’s valuable window

The incident, which took place on Tuesday, also saw guttering damaged and tiles ripped from the roof.

A statement from police said: ‘We have been speaking to a number of people as part of this investigation. At this time, we have interviewed a 13-year-old boy from Fareham who has agreed to sign an Acceptable Behaviour Contract.

‘Our work continues, in partnership with Fareham Borough Council to tackle the issues of anti-social behaviour in this area and further people will be spoken to by police in due course.

‘Enquiries relating to these issues and the criminal damage remain ongoing.’