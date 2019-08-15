Thirteen year old boy signs 'acceptable behaviour contract' as investigation into church window smash continues

AFTER an incident which resulted in a valuable stained glass window being smashed, the police have confirmed that suspects involved are ‘being dealt with’.

As reported in The News, thousands of pounds of damage were caused after the Victorian glasswork at St Peter’s Church in Titchfield was smashed.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday, resulted in guttering being damaged and tiles ripped from the roof.

A statement from police said: ‘We have been speaking to a number of people as part of this investigation. At this time, we have interviewed a 13-year-old boy from Fareham who has agreed to sign an Acceptable Behaviour Contract.

‘Our work continues, in partnership with Fareham Borough Council to tackle the issues of anti-social behaviour in this area and further people will be spoken to by police in due course.

‘Enquiries relating to these issues and the criminal damage remain ongoing.’