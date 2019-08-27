This is how many people were arrested at Victorious Festival this year

Victorious Festival has been praised as a ‘success’ by the officer in charge of policing the event.

Hampshire Constabulary have said that the number of arrests made at the festival this year fell compared to 2018.

Public attractions cleaned and open first thing Monday. Picture: Mike Cooter

The force revealed that 10 people have been arrested at Victorious over the weekend with six arrested for theft, three for assaults and one for other crime.

READ MORE: This is what the Victorious Festival site looked like after thousands of music fans left

Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who oversaw the policing operation at the festival, said: ‘The policing operation at Victorious Festival 2019 was a success.

‘We have a positive working relationship with the organisers of this popular, family orientated event in Portsmouth.

‘The event ran really smoothly this year and we saw a reduction in overall crime in comparison to last year’s event.

READ MORE: Two iPhones, boxer shorts and knickers found in Victorious Festival portaloo waste tanks

‘This is testament to the organiser’s safety and harm reduction plans, and the proactive partnership and planning that goes into ensure the safety of the public at such events.’

You can see all our best pictures from across the weekend in our gallery by clicking this link here.