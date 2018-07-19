This is what Gosport needs to do to dodge summer break-ins

POLICE in Gosport are reminding residents to keep their homes secure as the warm weather continues and the summer holidays begin.

Inspector Richard Thompson issued the advice, which includes keeping doors and windows locked when people aren’t at home, not leaving keys in sight and keeping windows closed when rooms are being used.

Insp Thompson said: ‘It is tempting during warmer weather to leave windows and doors open to increase airflow, but if you’re not at home, or in a different part of the property, this could give an opportunistic thief a chance to steal your valuables. Please don’t give them the chance. Putting valuables out of sight, locking doors, and securing windows could prevent this from happening.

‘We are also keen that anyone with elderly friends, relatives, or neighbours in the area passes on the below crime prevention advice . If you spot anything suspicious relating to elderly residents please call us immediately on 101.

‘I’d also ask parents to make sure that they know where their children are during the holidays, who they’re with, and what they’re up to. It’s also important to remember to take care around open water as it may be deeper than you think. Notices may warn of danger, know what they mean and do what they tell you.’

Full crime-prevention advice includes:’

Shut all windows and lock them when you are not using the room, at night and when you leave your property

Lock all front and rear doors at night and when you are out. If you have a UPVC door with a multi-point lock ensure you lift the handle and lock it with the key.

Put all car keys and other keys out of sight and not in reach of windows and letterboxes. It doesn't take much for the keys to be hooked through the letterbox.

Leave a light on so your home looks occupied if you are going out for the evening. If you head out while it is still daylight and won't be back till after dark then timer switches (available from most DIY stores) can be useful for turning your lights, radios and other appliances on at a set time before you get back.

Ensure side gates are locked to prevent access to the rear of the property.

Do not leave ladders and garden tools in your garden; lock them away in your shed.

Have an intruder alarm system installed by an approved contractor. Ensure a visible alarm box is attached to the outside of your home. Also consider fitting security lighting.

Use door chains and spy holes to give you extra security if someone knocks on your door. Never be afraid to turn people away. If you have concerns about anyone who has come to your door call the police.

Distraction burglars may try to trick their way into your home by posing as officials or playing for sympathy by asking for help, such as to use your toilet or phone. These people often work in pairs or groups. The caller will try to distract you so their partner can sneak into your home to steal.

Genuine callers will be happy to show you their identification or call back when someone else is at home with you. So always ask if you’re unsure.

Record the details of your property such as serial numbers for electronic goods on the Immobilise website (https://www.immobilise.com/) ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​