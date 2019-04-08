This major Southsea road is closed for a week

A MAJOR route through Southsea has been closed for a week.

Traffic will not be allowed south along Francis Avenue from near to the junction with Jessie Road between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

The left turn on to the road from Devonshire Square is also shut off. Traffic can turn right from Devonshire Square.

Signs in place today say the work will last for a week.

Raised tables are being installed.

Nearby Fernhurst Road is shut for work by Scottish and Southern at its substation.

It will be shut at the Devonshire Avenue junction.