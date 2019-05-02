The RSPCA has launched an investigation after a puppy was found ‘buried alive’ in a Leyland field in a ‘hideous act of cruelty’.

A dog walker was out on Saturday training their working dogs when they made the shocking discovery in Leyland, Lancashire.

The nine-week old puppy was wrapped in a bin bag and buried alive. Picture: RSPCA

RSPCA Inspector Alison Fletcher said: ‘When the dogs didn’t return their owner went to find them and realised they’d sniffed out a mound of disturbed earth in the middle of the field. When they looked closely they spotted a little cream-coloured head poking out of the ground.

‘The puppy had been wrapped up in a bin bag and buried alive.’

The dog walker took the tiny male pup home and immediately alerted the RSPCA to the find - made in a field off Shaw Brook Road, behind Worden Park.

Sadly vets made the decision to put the pup down. Picture: RSPCA

Inspector Fletcher added: ‘The puppy is around nine-weeks-old and we believe he is a Pomeranian type. He had a broken front leg and a broken rear leg so was unable to walk or move.

‘It’s absolutely heartbreaking. What a hideous act of cruelty to walk out to the middle of nowhere, dig a grave and bury this poor puppy alive in the dirt. It’s disgusting.

‘I can’t believe this little one was found, he was so lucky or he could have suffered the most unimaginably slow and painful death.’

The pup was taken for urgent veterinary treatment but, sadly, vets determined that his injuries were so severe that the kindest option was to put him to sleep.

Inspector Fletcher said: ‘I am absolutely heartbroken that vets weren’t able to save this innocent, loving little puppy. He didn’t deserve this ending.

‘We’ve now launched a full investigation into who would do such a heinous thing and I’d like to hear from anybody who recognises the puppy or who knows of anyone locally who has had a litter of Pomeranian type puppies recently, or who bought a Pomeranian pup but no longer has it.

‘It’s extremely suspicious that this little pup had such serious broken legs which, seemingly, hadn’t been treated.

‘And for someone to abandon him in such shocking circumstances, in what appears to be an attempt to kill him, is utterly shocking.’

Anyone who can help the RSPCA’s investigation in any way can get in touch via their appeal line on 0300 123 8018.