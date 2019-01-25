Have your say

A vandal wearing ski goggles splashed white paint on memorials to Britain’s war dead during a rampage around the capital.

Police have released the first images of the suspect after a number of statues were defaced around London between Sunday and Monday.

Do you recognise this person? Picture: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire

The wanted person, who appears to have been acting alone, went on a crime spree vandalising five memorials across the capital.

These included the Bomber Command memorial in Green Park near Piccadilly, which commemorates the 55,000 airmen who died in Second World War, and was vandalised on Sunday.

On Monday police also received subsequent reports of damage to the 'Allies Statue' of Winston Churchill and Franklin D Roosevelt in New Bond Street, the Canada Memorial in Green Park, The Royal Marine Memorial in The Mall and the Yvonne Fletcher memorial in St James's Square.

Detective Inspector Dave Watkinson, said: ‘I am hopeful that due to this person's odd appearance, someone may remember seeing them making their way to or from the statues.

The Bomber Command Memorial in London after it had been vandalised by white gloss paint. Picture: RAF Benevolent Fund/PA Wire

‘As a result of the damage caused, the suspect would have left the scenes covered in white paint.’

In all cases white paint had been splashed on the memorials.

White paint was also found on a shop window on Old Bond Street.

At this early stage in the investigation, all the incidents are being treated as linked by police.

Detectives from Central West CID are investigating and are continuing to carry out a number of enquiries including forensic examination and the ongoing review of CCTV.

It is now thought that the suspect commenced their acts of criminal damage at the Bomber Command memorial before heading along the Mall towards Trafalgar Square.

They would have passed Canada House in the direction of St James's Square, before ending on Jermyn Street.

DI Watkinson, added: ‘This wanton vandalism continues to elicit a strong response from the community.

‘We have carried out an extensive review of local CCTV and are now satisfied that the person in the images released today is responsible for the damage.

‘We are appealing for the media and public's help to identify this person.

‘While it is not possible to identify the person's face, someone may recognise their clothing.

‘The route we believe they took is usually very busy - especially Trafalgar Square - and they are likely to have been seen by a number of people.

‘Did you see this person walking between statues? Were you travelling on public transport and remember seeing someone with white paint on their clothes?

‘I would urge anyone with information to come forward and speak with us.'

Anyone who has information is asked to call the incident room on 020 7321 8210 where they can speak to a detective from Central West CID.

Alternatively, you can call 101 quoting CAD reference 6493/20Jan or Tweet @MetCC.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.