This wanted man could be in Portsmouth - have you seen him?

A MAN wanted in connection with an aggrivated burglary could be in Portsmouth.

Graham Smith, 40, is from from Ventnor on the Isle of Wight.

Graham Smith could be in Portsmouth. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

He is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary in East Hill Road, Ryde, on the evening of December 27.

Police say that a number of enquiries have taken place to locate Smith and we are now asking for the public’s assistance.

Officers believe he is still on the Isle of Wight, however he also has links to Portsmouth in particular as well as other areas of Hampshire.

He is described as having a distinctive scar on his right cheek.

If you have seen him, or know where he is, please do not approach him, but contact us on 101, quoting 44190463904.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.