Thousands of pounds worth of tools stolen from Portsmouth van

Have your say

A BURGLAR has stolen more than £1,000 worth of construction equipment from the back of a van in Portsmouth.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a van was broken into in Sunningdale Road, Baffins, at 10pm on Friday, February 1.

Picture: PA

Tools worth more than £1,000 were taken from the back of the vehicle, including a Makita circular saw, Makita cordless hammer driver drills, Makita lamps and a Makita drill set.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 042295