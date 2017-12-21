Three arrested after police called to man on roof

Have your say

Three men have been arrested after police were called to deal with a man on a first-floor house ledge in Portsmouth.

Traffic was diverted from Copnor Road on Tuesday afternoon after the man climbed onto a ledge by the junction with Copythorn Road.

Today police confirmed a 24-year-old man from London had been arrested on suspicion of being concerned of the supply of Class A drugs, of two counts of criminal damage to property, and suspicion of possessing a knife blade/sharp blade in a public place.

He was taken to court for breach of bail conditions.

A spokeswoman said a 19-year-old man from Southsea had been arrested on suspicion of intent to supply a Class A controlled drug.

Another 19-year-old, from London, has also been arrested on suspicion of acquiring/used/possessed criminal property and of being concerned of the supply of Class A drugs.

All three have been released from custody but remain under investigation.