Three boys from Portsmouth, one wielding a knife, arrested for affray after officers rush to Miltoncross Academy

THREE 13-year-old boys have been arrested for affray after police were called to Miltoncross Academy.

By Freddie Webb
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 5:26 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 5:29 pm

One of the thugs was caught carrying a knife by police, after responding to a report of a disturbance this afternoon.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth Tinder swindler Richard Dexter yet to deliver promise to pay back mil...

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 2.22pm to a report of a disturbance in Milton Road, Portsmouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

‘Officers attended and three boys, all aged 13 and from Portsmouth, have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

‘One of the boys has also been arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place.

SEE ALSO: Mum 'not her normal self' when she inflicted' cruelty on child is sentenced at Portsmouth court

‘All three remain in custody at this time.

Officers rushed to Miltoncross Academy School, and three 13-year-old boys were arrested. Picture: Google Maps.

‘Enquiries as to the exact circumstances of the incident are ongoing.’