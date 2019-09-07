Three Clanfield businesses caught out in under 18 alcohol sting

THREE premises licensed to sell alcohol failed to ask under 18s for identification during a recent police sting.

Licensing officers from Hampshire Constabulary sent 16-year-old volunteers into eleven premises in Clanfield and Horndean in August - coinciding with young people celebrating or commiserating on A Level results day.

Eight of the premises passed the test by checking ID but The Bat and Ball in Hyden Farm Lane, the Nisa Local Store, South Lane, Clanfield and the Co-op, White Dirt Lane, all in Clanfield failed.

All three were issued with a £90 fixed penalty and appropriate advice was given. They will be randomly re-examined within a three month period.

Licensing Officer Colin Pollard said: “We carry out these checks to ensure venues have the right training and processes in place.

“Operations like this reduce the risk of young people being involved in anti social behaviour, committing offences or becoming a victim of crime themselves.

“We will continue to run test purchase operations throughout the year to help keep our communities safe.”