Three farm workers charged with raping 19-year-old woman on Bognor Regis seafront 

Have your say

A GROUP of men have been charged with raping a woman on Bognor Regis seafront.

A 19-year-old woman was attacked in the early hours of the morning on Saturday in the West Sussex town.

Three men have been charged with rape in connection with the incident. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Police have charged three men in connection with the incident.

Madalin-Daniel Nitu, 23, Genghiz Iasear, 27 and Ionel-Mizel Ciocan, 24, all farm workers, of Groves Farm, Colworth, Chichester have all been charged with rape.

READ MORE: Here’s how to find out if a paedophile or rapist lives on your street

The men will appear in custody at Crawley Magistrates' Court later today.

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

READ MORE: Community in shock after boy, 14, is arrested on suspicion of attacking child on Portsmouth cycle path

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.