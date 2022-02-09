Police were called to West Quay Road, Southampton, at 2.36am on Sunday, after the man was found with serious head injuries.

Officers investigating the incident have made a number of arrests.

Two 23-year-old men from Gosport were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and a 22-year-old Gosport man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Quay Road, Southampton. Picture: Google Maps

They have all been released under investigation while officers continue to investigate.

The incident was one of a number that police were called to in Southampton city centre over the weekend.

Acting Chief Inspector Clare Denyer said: ‘I would like to reassure the public that these crimes do not reflect the vast majority of people who obey the law when out at the weekend.

SEE ALSO: Suspected thieves reverse their car into security guard at Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth sparking police hunt

‘But when certain individuals decide to commit crime in our night time economy, we will take action to keep everyone safe.

‘It was a busy weekend, but the close working relationships we have with venues and other partners, including the city council and street pastors, meant that we were able to safeguard vulnerable people and bring offenders to justice.’

If you witness a crime, please report it to us by calling 101 or reporting online, or 999 if it is taking place. It helps to build an intelligence picture which ensures we have officers in the right place at the right time.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron