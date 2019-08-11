Three injured during high speed police pursuit in Meon Valley

POLICE have arrested four men following a high speed pursuit across two counties, ending with a collision in the Meon Valley yesterday.

Police cars and a helicopter pursued a blue Audi A3 across Berkshire, with the car being involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa in Free Street, Bishop’s Waltham on Saturday afternoon.

The three occupants of the Corsa, all male teenagers, were treated for minor injuries by an ambulance crew called to the scene.

One man from the Audi was arrested after the collision, while three other men who also decamped were detained after searches by officers, a police dog, and police helicopter in the Corhampton and West Meon area.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The detained men, a 31 year old from Southampton, a 20 year old from Richmond on Thames, a 22 year old from Southampton and a 20 year old of no fixed abode, all remain in custody.’

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 478.