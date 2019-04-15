Three men arrested after armed robbery in Gosport

Have your say

THREE men have been arrested in connection with a major hunt for a knifeman, following a ‘robbery incident’ in Gosport.

Armed police, helicopters and officers have been scouring parts of Alverstoke this afternoon.

Picture: Shaun Roster.

It comes after a robber threatened a woman with a knife in Forton Road, Gosport at 12.54pm.

Hampshire Constabulary was unable to comment on whether anything had been taken.

However, a spokesman said: ‘We were called at 12.54pm to reports of a robbery incident in Forton Road, Gosport.

READ MORE: Boy, 17, burgled partially blind 91-year-old woman’s home

‘Officers are currently in the Alverstoke area of Gosport making enquiries.

‘The incident is ongoing.’

Hampshire Constabulary has now confirmed that three men have been arrested in connection with the robbery attempt.

Police have been seen patrolling roads in Alverstoke, including Palmerston Way and Ashburton Road.

READ MORE: Fareham man arrested in connection with prostitution investigation

The police helicopter has also been seen circling the area.

Councillor Peter Edgar, who represents Leesland and Town on Hampshire County Council, said he had been contacted by a number of ‘worried’ residents.

Cllr Edgar said: ‘It was quite exceptional to see quite a number of police arriving, plus the helicopter. It was quite a considerable turnout.

‘Quite a number of people in the area have been contacting me concerned about the police presence.

‘As a local councillor I have asked police what is happening. Police said that they couldn’t tell me but that there’s no danger.’