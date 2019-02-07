Three men arrested after Portsmouth shooting are released from custody

POLICE have released three men arrested after a Portsmouth shooting from custody – but they are still under investigation.

The three were held on suspicion of attempted murder after a 21-year-old was shot in the leg in a house in Hudson Road, Somers Town, at 5.15am on Sunday.

Police in Hudson Road, Somers Town after the shooting'Picture: Habibur Rahman

Near by residents said they heard several gunshots that sounded like popping noises.

Police say they are continuing their investigations but that they have released a 24-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, both from London, and a 21-year-old man from Harrow, who all remain under investigation.

A spokeswoman said: ‘We are treating this as an isolated incident and don’t believe there is any risk to the wider community.’

Anyone in the area at the time, or who saw anything suspicious, or have any concerns, please call 101, quoting Operation Lament / 44190040783. Alternatively you can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.