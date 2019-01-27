Have your say

THREE people have been arrested after a man’s ear was bitten as he stood outside a kebab shop.

The 18-year-old victim was standing outside Ali’s Kebabs, in Commercial Road, when he was assaulted by at 2.10am this morning.

Officers have since arrested two 19-year-old males and a 21-year-old man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The trio are currently in police custody.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses, with a police spokeswoman saying the force believed there were ‘a lot of people in the area’ when the incident happened.

Witnesses can call 101 quoting 44190032289.