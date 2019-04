Police have arrested three men in connection with firearms offences in Portsmouth.

Officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit – Sercou – raided a property in Elm Grove, Southsea, yesterday .

A Serocu spokesman said detectives ‘ undertook a search warrant in the city, supported by firearms officers’.

He added: ‘The men, aged 38, 44 and 46 years old were arrested on suspicion of firearm offences in Elm Grove, Southsea and remain in police custody.’