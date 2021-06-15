Police were called just before 3am to reports of three men attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle on Ferneham Road, Fareham.

Damage was caused to three vehicles on the victim’s driveway before the offenders made-off.

Police detained the suspects shortly afterwards on Duncan Road, Park Gate.

A 28-year-old man from Southampton, a 34-year-old man from Totton, and a 24-year-old man from Hythe, were arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle. They remain in police custody.

Officers are linking the attempted thefts to several other thefts and an attempted theft of catalytic converters across the county on Monday night or in the early hours of Tuesday.

These include an attempted theft at an address on Pearson Lane, Shawford, at around 1.30am on Tuesday where the victim was shot with an air-rifle causing minor injuries.

A theft at Claylands Road and Greens Close, Bishops Waltham, at around 2am; at Chapel Road, Swanmore, at 2.28am; and Berber Close, Whiteley, at 3.15am.

Thefts also took place on Monday at Woodley Close and Ganger Road, Romsey, at 10.30pm; and Eastmans Field, Chilbolton, at around 11.30pm.

‘Officers would be keen to hear from anyone who has information on any of these incidents,’ a police statement said.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Perhaps you have private CCTV or dash cam footage?

‘Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44210233975.’

