Three men attack and racially abuse Tesco staff who refuse to sell them cigarettes

Three men attacked and racially abused staff at a Tesco store after they were refused cigarettes.

Police are looking for witnesses to the incident, which happened at the Kingston Road store in Portsmouth between 8.45pm and 9pm last night.

It is believed the three men went into the store and became aggressive when they were not allowed to buy cigarettes.

One sales assistant was punched in the head, one had coffee thrown over them and another was racially abused.

Officers want to speak to anyone who was in the store at the time.

A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested on suspicion of assault and racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm, distress – words/writing.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

If you have any information, call police on 101 quoting 44180041637.