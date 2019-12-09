Three men attack deaf Portsmouth pensioner, 66, leaving him with 'serious facial injuries' in botched robbery

A DEAF pensioner was jumped by three thugs who inflicted 'serious facial injuries’ when they tried to steal his bag.

The unnamed 66-year-old was walking home in Norfolk Street, Southsea, after leaving the Hole in the Wall pub in Great Southsea Street.

Norfolk Street in Southsea. Picture: Google

The violent trio, in their 20s, launched their attack between 10.30pm and 11pm last night as the unsuspecting victim walked in front of them.

They punched him the head and face while he was on the ground, police said.

He desperately clung onto his bag during the robbery and they fled empty-handed.

But he was admitted to hospital needing treatment. He remains in hospital.

A Hampshire police spokesman said one assailant wore a cream coat with a zip and hood up, another was wearing a grey coat with a hoodie, and the third man was wearing a scarf.

He added: ‘Did you see a group of people matching this description in the area around this time?

‘Officers will be increasing patrols in this area of the city and would like to speak with anyone who can assist enquiries.

‘Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190441903.’