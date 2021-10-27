Three men attacked outside pub as one victim taken to hospital with facial injuries

THREE men were attacked outside a pub with one needing to go to hospital with facial injuries after the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 10:24 am

Police attended the incident outside the Pitcher and Piano public house on the High Street, Winchester, at around 2am.

On arrival a 23-year-old man was found with facial injuries before he was taken to hospital and treated.

Police

Two further assaults were also reported to officers.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We have conducted a number of enquiries and are now appealing to the public for any information that may assist our investigation.

‘Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have mobile phone footage of what happened?’

Anyone with information should call 101 with reference 44210426793 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

