Three men from Portsmouth charged with firearm offences

A TRIO of men from Portsmouth will appear in court next month after being charged with firearm offences.

Peter Black, 38 of no fixed address, Russell Ormond, 44 of no fixed address and Paul Churcher, 46 from Elm Grove, Southsea, have each been charged with one count of attempting to possess/acquire a prohibited weapon.

The three appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Saturday, April 6, and will appear at Winchester Crown Court on May 3.

The South East Regional Organised Crime Unit confirmed that the men were remanded into custody.

