Three men named and charged with Gosport attempted armed robbery​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

THREE men who were arrested for an attempted armed robbery in Gosport are due to appear in court.

Warren Lee Benjamin, 20, of Pine Mews, Liverpool, Tyreece Reid, 18, of Botanic Road, Liverpool, and Jordan Morris, 32, of Boswell Street, Liverpool, have all been charged with attempted robbery at Tesco Express in Forton Road on Monday.

Hampshire police said a female security officer was threatened at knife-point.

Benjamin has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

A police spokesman said: ‘We were called at 12.54pm on Monday, April 15 after a 54 year-old female security officer was threatened with a knife and pushed to the floor outside Tesco Express in Forton Road.

‘No-one was seriously hurt and nothing was taken.’

All three have been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning.