Three men ride away on moped in Portsmouth theft

A TRIO of men are wanted by police after a moped was stolen last month.

Between midnight and 7am on December 29, a 2012-plate white Yamaha moped was taken from Londesborough Road in Southsea, where it had been parked.

Do you recognise these men? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Just after 9.45am the vehicle was then seen being ridden around Clarence Pier, before the rider stopped to speak with two men.

They all got onto the moped and rode into Old Portsmouth, police say.

According to the police, the rider is a white teenager between 15 and 17 years old, who is around 5ft 8in tall.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Do you recognise any of the men in this image? Maybe someone you know has recently started riding around on a Yamaha moped?

‘Or perhaps you remember seeing three men riding on a mope on December 29?

‘Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44190465120.’

