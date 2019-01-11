Three more arrests made in Portsmouth illegal immigrant police operation

Have your say

POLICE in Portsmouth have arrested another three people on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.

Six people were detained yesterday after a group of people were spotted jumping from a trailer unit near Cosham Railway Station.

Police worked with British Transport Police and Network Rail to catch those who jumped from the back of a lorry. Picture: @HantsPolRoads

The arrests have been made as part of a joint operation between Hampshire Constabulary, British Transport Police, NPAS Bournemouth and Network Rail.

Police suspect that the individuals are illegal immigrants.

Posting on social media, Hampshire Response Cops tweeted: ‘Further three located in Cosham Park.

‘Massive drain on resources yesterday, thanks to response teams around the county assisting covering Portsmouth jobs whilst we dealt with this for the majority of our shift.’