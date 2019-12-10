Three people arrested in Gosport drug crackdown

POLICE officers have arrested three people in Gosport town centre.

Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed that warrants were issued for two addresses in South Street, just off the main high street, yesterday evening.

Two men and a woman were arrested at the scene, with arrests relating to both class A and B drugs.

SEE ALSO: Gosport garage puts on Christmas display including four-metre-high tree of tyres

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘A 49-year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and a 43-year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possessing a controlled drug of class B.

‘Both have been released under investigation.

‘A 33-year-old woman from Gosport was also dealt with by way of a community resolution.’

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

If there is a story that you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Please do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all of the latest Portsmouth news you can follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news sent directly to your phone.