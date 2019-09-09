Three raids in Southsea as teenager, 17, and two men arrested over 'county lines' drugs

THREE men have been arrested by police probing drug supply in the city.

Police raided two addresses in Sackville Street and a third property in Yarborough Road, Southsea, this morning.

File photo of police in Southsea. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

Three people were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession of cannabis.

They were: a 23-year-old man from London, a 23-year-old man from Portsmouth, a 17-year-old boy from Portsmouth.

All three are still in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Heelan, who leads the Portsmouth police high harm team, said: ‘These warrants and arrests form part of our continuing effort to protect vulnerable members of our community who become involved in county line drug dealing.

‘We are working with are partners to make Portsmouth as safe as possible, and hope this reassures our communities that drug supply in our city will not be tolerated.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101.