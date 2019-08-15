Three teenagers arrested after boy, 16, is stabbed multiple times in Buckland

DETECTIVES have arrested three boys after a 16-year-old was stabbed multiple times in the leg.

The attack took place on Tuesday evening at a car park in Nelson Road, Buckland, Portsmouth.

Three boys have been arrested following a stabbing at Nelson Road, in Buckland. Pictured is Nelson Court. Photo: Google.

The boy was walking with his 18-year-old friend when they were both set upon by a gang of hooded yobs.

The older male was able to escape the onslaught uninjured, while the younger boy was stabbed several times in the arm and leg before the gang ran off – with one of the group only returning to steal the wounded youngster's wallet.

Hampshire police said the 16-year-old victim suffered ‘serious but not life-threatening’ injuries during the attack.

A spokeswoman from the force added two 16-year-old boys – both from Southsea – and another 17-year-old boy have since been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

‘They remain in custody at this time,’ she said.

As previously reported, the attack left residents living in the area shocked.

One woman, living in the block of flats at Nelson Court, said violence was not out of the ordinary for the area.

She told The News: ‘It’s so ordinary you sort of want to sit and watch it.

‘It happens all the time – I do not see many police around here. You feel like your only option is to barricade yourself in.’

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the attack, or those with any information, to come forward and call them on 01, quoting 44190287307, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.