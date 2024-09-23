Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three teenagers have been reported missing with police becoming increasingly worried about them.

Roxanna, 13, was last seen at her home address in Bursledon on the morning of Saturday, September 21. Shelley, 14, and Jack, 15 - both from Eastleigh - have also disappeared.

Jack was last seen at his home yesterday evening (September 22), with Shelley going missing last Wednesday morning (September 14). Police said it is thought that the trio are together and kay have travelled to London.

From L: Jack, Roxanna and Shelley. The three teenagers from Hampshire have been reported missing. | Hampshire police

“We’ve been carrying out a number of enquiries since they went missing, but are now turning to the community for help. We’re growing increasingly concerned for their welfare and would urge anyone who has seen her since she went missing, or anyone who might know where she is now, to contact us immediately on 101.”

Roxanna is white and between 5ft 3ins and 5ft 5ins tall. She is of an average build with blue eyes and long brown hair, and was last wearing a grey hoodie, a black puffa jacket and black trainers. Shelley is white, 5ft 3ins to 5ft 5ins tall, and has long light brown hair which is usually worn in a bun. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a blue t-shirt and a white puffa gillet - carrying a black handbag.

Jack is white, 5ft 9ins, of a slim build and has dark ginger hair which is long on top. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, light blue cargo trousers, white trainers and a black coat, while carrying a black bag. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44240407521, 44240402033 or 44240407521. In an emergency dial 999.