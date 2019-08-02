Thug attacked man with ‘samurai sword’, severing his skull and blinding him in one eye

Have your say

A thug who attacked a man with a ‘samurai’ sword, blinding him in one eye, has been jailed for nine years.

Brandon Engert used the weapon to attack the 23-year-old victim on December 21 last year at his home in Heinz Burt Close in Eastleigh.

Brandon Engert. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The victim’s skull was severed in the attack, had his brain exposed and he lost sight in his left eye.

Engert, 18, who used what an expert witness described as a ‘samurai sword’, was later arrested along with three other people.

The three other people were questioned and released without any further action.

Following the horrific attack officers searched a pond at Avenue Park, by Chesnut Avenue, and Lakeside Country Park for the weapon and appealed to the public for information. The sword has never been found.

Fortunately the victim survived the assault and underwent life-saving surgery.

Engert was charged in May and last month he pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Yesterday he was jailed for nine years.

Detective Sergeant Simon Price, leading the investigation, said: ‘What started out as a night at a Christmas party for the victim, ended in an argument at Heinz Burt Close which had an almost fatal conclusion.

‘The weapon Engert used could have killed this young man, he is lucky to be alive.

‘It was an incredibly severe assault that has been life-changing for the victim, and due to Engert’s actions, his life has been, and will be, affected for some time too.’