Benn Glanville, 23, was sentenced to four and a half years in prison following the incident at Lidl on Elettra Avenue, Waterlooville, around 8pm on January 22.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how three men had entered the Lidl store before leaving with the meat products when a 40-year-old security guard attempted to stop the men – before he was attacked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jailed: Benn Glanville. Pic Hants police

The victim was knocked unconscious and then punched in the head while on the ground, sustaining serious injuries to his face and mouth.

A 41-year-old member of staff attempted to help the security guard and was also assaulted, sustaining minor injuries, before the men ran off.

The security guard was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for treatment and has since recovered from his injuries.

Glanville, of Bunting Gardens, Waterlooville, was arrested in connection with the incident and later charged.

He previously appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court in September where he pleaded guilty to wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in a public place, battery and theft from a shop.

DS Matthew Cumming said: ‘These were brazen attacks carried out on two men who were just trying to do their jobs. No one should have to go to work and fear violence and we hope that this result today reassures our communities that assaults of this nature will not be tolerated.

‘Fortunately, both victims have now recovered from their injuries but this incident could have had much more serious consequences.

‘We will continue to focus our activities on preventing these types of offences occurring and ensuring the courts have the full facts on which to sentence those that commit such crimes. We want to ensure that residents and store workers can go about their business free from the risk of assault or having to witness such incidents.’

SEE ALSO: Police hunt for sex attacker

Glanville was also sentenced for assaulting a 39-year-old man on the same night, as well as the assault of a 24-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman during an altercation in Petersfield in August.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron