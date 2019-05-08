Thugs ransack Gosport allotments

Have your say

SMASHED windows and broken locks are what offenders left behind for allotment owners in Gosport.

Between May 1 and May 3 Phoenix Way allotments in Bridgemary, offenders ransacked a number of allotment outbuildings causing criminal damage.

READ MORE: Rooftop bar, hotel and cinema are planned for Knight and Lee building in Southsea

Police have advised owners to fit high quality locks, doors and hinges.

Fencing and gates should also be checked regularly.

READ MORE: Tiger Tiger Portsmouth to close with three parties next week

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

Sign up for our WhatsApp service to get the latest news direct to your phone.