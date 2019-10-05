Have your say

AN 85-YEAR-OLD woman with cancer was left ‘scared’ to go home after thieves took her purse and house keys as she did her shopping in Tesco.

Hampshire police are investigating after she was targeted by two men in the store in High Street, Cosham, at about 4pm on September 27.

The woman’s family said the thugs distracted her by pushing a trolley into her back as she reached for a shelf, before rifling through her handbag.

A purse containing her credit cards, £40 cash and a John Lewis card with a balance of £100 was taken.

The keys to her Cosham home, where she lives alone, were also stolen.

The victim’s loved ones, who do not wish to be named, said the crime has left her at an ‘all time low’.

‘She’s just had a mastectomy and she is suffering with lung cancer – she is not terribly well,' they told The News.

‘Her daughter had to get locksmiths out because she is pretty scared.’

They added: ‘She is about to start a course of radiotherapy. She is at an all time low and we are looking after her constantly.'

It is understood the victim, a mother and grandmother of three, was unaware of the theft until she got to the checkout and was unable to pay.

Her family said she has given a statement to police and is ‘willing to go to court' if further action is taken.

‘This has absolutely upset us,' they said.

‘It takes a low life to take advantage of an elderly lady.’

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the police on 101.