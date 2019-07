Have your say

POLICE have launched an appeal for witnesses after a laptop was stolen from the back of a car.

Officers received a report of a Volkswagen Golf being broken into in Kent Road, Southsea, between 9pm and 11.30pm on Saturday.

The laptop was stolen from a Volkswagen Golf

The laptop taken was a 15in MacBook Pro with retina display and had been in a protective case.

However, this was found nearby after the thief made off with the device.

Anyone with information on the incident should call police on 101, quoting 44190234949.