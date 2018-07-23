Titchfield residents react to ‘sickening’ attack on two men    

PEOPLE living in a village said they could not believe two men had been viciously attacked, leaving them needing urgent hospital attention.

Residents of Titchfield said seeing extra police presence in the area following the assault was helping them feel safe.

It comes as officers were called to The Square in the early hours of yesterday morning to reports of two men being attacked.

The victims, aged 29 and 32 from Fareham, had serious injuries and were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The 32-year-old was treated for two puncture wounds while the 29-year-old was treated for a head injury after being hit with an object.

One resident from the village, who asked not to be named, said: ‘When I heard about what happened I was shocked.

‘We never see anything like this happen here, we are such a quiet village especially at night. We never have rowdy crowds or groups.

‘Hearing the poor lads were attacked with weapons is awful, I hope they both recover.’

The 79-year-old added: ‘Walking around seeing the police officers made me feel better about the whole terrible incident.’

Detective Sergeant Gary Cable, said the attack appears to have been unprovoked and happened as the victims were walking back from a local festival via the back of Titchfield Recreation Ground at around 3.25am.

He added: ‘The two men have been approached by a group of people, described as youths, who have then assaulted them.

‘The victims have then made their way to The Bugle Hotel where they received help and emergency services were called.’

Lesley Fielding, from Fareham, visits her elderly mother who lives in Titchfield a lot so knows the village well. She said: ‘To think young people might have done this is awful. Titchfield is not the sort of place where things like this happen.

‘It is sickening that two innocent men were attacked.

‘Hopefully the people who did this are caught and punished.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44180276417.