Tools stolen from building site after thief starts dumper truck

Have your say

TOOLS were stolen after someone or a group of people broke into a building site.

Police are appealing for information following the incidents in which a person or persons unknown entered the site in Clanfied on February 26, around 9pm.

Officers said the offenders managed to start a dumper truck which was then used to drive into storage containers on site.

Entry was gained to the storage containers and numerous tools were stolen.

The neighbourhood policing team is appealing for any witnesses or information that could help them with the investigation.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44180076268 or email PCSO Almy Toogood on almera.toogood@Hampshire.pnn.police.uk